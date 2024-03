Kuemper was the first goalie to leave the ice at morning skate, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Edmonton on Wednesday.

Kuemper will be between the pipes for the first time since Feb. 26, a stretch of six games on the bench. The veteran backstop has just 13 victories this season and will be hard-pressed to reach the 20-win mark for the third straight campaign after conceding the starting job to Charlie Lindgren earlier in the year.