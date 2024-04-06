Kuemper turned aside 41 of 44 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Alex Ovechkin was the only Capitals skater who seemed aware the team was fighting for a playoff spot, and Kuemper was hung out to dry as his team got outshot 45-16 on the night. Even so, he kept things close and didn't give up the lead until Carolina potted two power-play tallies in the third period. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't won a game since Feb. 26, making only four appearances and giving up 14 goals on 107 shots (.869 save percentage). With Charlie Lindgren struggling too of late, the duo could be moving into a timeshare as coach Spencer Carbery tries to find something that works.