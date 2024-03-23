Kuemper allowed four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren to begin the third period in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

It was a bad night for the goalies in general, but Kuemper at least avoided taking a loss after exiting the game with Washington facing a 4-3 deficit heading into the second intermission. It was only Kuemper's third start since Feb. 20, and he's done little to show that he deserves a bigger workload, giving up 14 goals on 80 shots (.825 save percentage) in those three outings.