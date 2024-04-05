Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Friday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has a 13-13-3 record, 3.32 GAA and .888 save percentage in 32 outings in 2023-24. This will be his first start since March 22, when he stopped just 18 of 22 shots in 39:54 of ice time before being pulled en route to a 7-6 shootout win over the Hurricanes. Although Washington won that contest, given how Kuemper performed on a personal level, he'll be entering this rematch with something to prove. The Hurricanes, who rank eighth offensively this year with 3.34 goals per game, are a challenging adversary.