Kuemper (lower body) will aim to return around the All-Star break, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kuemper has been able to get on the ice, but he still needs more time to recover. It's possible he returns before the break, but it seems more likely he uses the additional rest and gets back afterward. Antti Raanta (lower body) was the placeholder, but he's also dealing with an injury so Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov will patrol the blue paint for the time being.