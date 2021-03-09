Head coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday that Kuemper (lower body) will return to Arizona to be evaluated, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper left Monday's game against the Avalanche with a lower-body injury after stopping 17 of 19 shots. There have been rumblings that Kuemper could miss up to a month, but Tocchet said that the team won't have a definitive timeline until Kuemper undergoes further testing in Arizona. Nevertheless, the Coyotes still have six games on the road trip, so Kuemper isn't expected to return until March 22 at the earliest. Antti Raanta and Adin Hill will hold down the fort until Kuemper returns.