Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Loses winning streak
Keumper allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins on Friday.
The 28-year-old and Matt Murray put on a tremendous display in overtime, but the Penguins drew a penalty and took advantage in the final minute of the extra session. Two of the three goals Kuemper allowed Friday were with his team down a man. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Kuemper, but he hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 30. Overall, he is 9-11-4 with a .941 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA this season.
