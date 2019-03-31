Kuemper will protect the home net in Sunday's game versus the Wild.

The Coyotes have ground to make up in the wild-card race, so they're making Kuemper a workhorse with his 20th straight start against the team that drafted him in 2009. Kuemper has been spectacular in the previous 19 starts, accruing a .938 save percentage and 1.87 GAA en route to a 11-5-3 record. It's a favorable matchup for Kuemper, too, as the Wild rank fifth-worst in the league with 2.63 goals per game.