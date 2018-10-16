Kuemper will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper wasn't great in limited action with the Coyotes last campaign, posting a 2-6-2 record while registering a sub-par 3.22 GAA and .899 save percentage in 10 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will hope to fare better and pick up a win in his season debut Tuesday in a road matchup with a struggling Wild team that's only averaging 2.40 goals per game this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.