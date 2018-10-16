Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Making season debut
Kuemper will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper wasn't great in limited action with the Coyotes last campaign, posting a 2-6-2 record while registering a sub-par 3.22 GAA and .899 save percentage in 10 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will hope to fare better and pick up a win in his season debut Tuesday in a road matchup with a struggling Wild team that's only averaging 2.40 goals per game this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Questionable goal spoils shutout bid•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting preseason finale•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Suffers preseason defeat Monday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Shows improvement in second start•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...