Contrary to a previous report, Kuemper (illness) won't start against the Kings on Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kuemper may have became ill prior to Tuesday's game, and Adin Hill will start in his place. The 27-year-old backstop will have his next chance to start Thursday against the Predators.

