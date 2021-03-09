Kuemper (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kuemper was sent back to Arizona to be evaluated after suffering a lower-body injury during Monday's win over the Avalanche. The Coyotes don't return home until March 22, so expect Kuemper to be out until then, at the earliest. For the time being, Antti Raanta and, to a lesser extent, Adin Hill will handle the goaltending duties.