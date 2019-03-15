Kuemper will be between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Oilers, Catherine Silverman of the Athletic reports.

Kuemper continued his dominance in a 36-save effort Thursday against the Ducks, upping his record to 11-2-0 over his last 13 starts. As a result of the run, the Coyotes have entered the thick of the playoff picture, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference entering Friday night. Edmonton has struggled to get things rolling on the road this season, averaging just 2.63 goals per game.