Kuemper will be in goal for Tuesday's game in New York, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four straight when Arizona visits Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Coyotes' netminder has not allowed more than two goals in any of his first five starts, so expect another strong performance from Kuemper when he takes on the Rangers. New York has struggled since starting the season with back-to-back wins, going 0-4-0 in its last four and scoring just seven goals in those games.