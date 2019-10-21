Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will start Tuesday
Kuemper will be in goal for Tuesday's game in New York, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four straight when Arizona visits Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Coyotes' netminder has not allowed more than two goals in any of his first five starts, so expect another strong performance from Kuemper when he takes on the Rangers. New York has struggled since starting the season with back-to-back wins, going 0-4-0 in its last four and scoring just seven goals in those games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.