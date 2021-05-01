Brassard recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Brassard set up John Hayden for the opening tally at 9:13 of the first period. The 33-year-old Brassard finished April with only four points in 12 appearances, as he occasionally was healthy scratched. He's up to 19 points, 63 shots on goal, 69 hits and a minus-9 rating in 48 outings overall.
