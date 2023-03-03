Brassard scored twice Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Rangers. It was his 1,000th NHL game.
He tipped in a pass from Mathieu Joseph at the midpoint of the second period and then tied the game just 1:36 into the third. Brassard is riding a four-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists), and he has managed that in limited ice time -- he played just 11:55 on Thursday. Overall, Brassard has delivered 213 goals, 330 asists and 543 points in those 1,000 games.
More News
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Four points in last four games•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Manages assist in loss•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Scores seventh goal of 2022-23•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Finds twine on power play•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Scores in win•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Capitalizes on turnover•