Brassard scored twice Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Rangers. It was his 1,000th NHL game.

He tipped in a pass from Mathieu Joseph at the midpoint of the second period and then tied the game just 1:36 into the third. Brassard is riding a four-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists), and he has managed that in limited ice time -- he played just 11:55 on Thursday. Overall, Brassard has delivered 213 goals, 330 asists and 543 points in those 1,000 games.