Brassard (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Flyers.
The Senators didn't specify anything beyond lower-body injury, but Brassard's issue appeared to be with his ankle, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. This may be longer than a day-to-day situation, but it's unclear when the Senators will provide an update on Brassard's status.
