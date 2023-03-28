Brassard logged a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Brassard's power-play tally in the first period was originally credited to Erik Brannstrom. However, it was determined that Brannstrom's shot ricocheted off Brassard's stick before sneaking past Sergei Bobrovsky. It's Brassard's second goal in his last three games, though he'd gone scoreless in his previous nine contests. The 35-year-old veteran is up to 12 goals and 22 points in 60 games this season.