According to Mathias Brunet of La Presse, Brassard announced Sunday that his playing days are over.

Brassard didn't play in 2023-24 after suffering a fractured fibula against Philadelphia on March 30, 2023. The 36-year-old forward produced 215 goals and 545 points in 1,013 career regular-season games for the Blue Jackets, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Avalanche, Panthers, Islanders, Coyotes, Oilers and Flyers.