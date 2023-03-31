Brassard's lower-body injury is "not good" and he'll likely miss time, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Brassard was hurt late in the second period, and it appeared to be an ankle or lower-leg issue. The 35-year-old will be evaluated further, and it's possible the Senators end up shutting him down rather than rushing him back this late in the season.
