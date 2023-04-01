Brassard had surgery on a broken fibula Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Brassard suffered the injury Thursday against the Flyers and will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Saturday morning. The 35-year-old center will finish the year with 13 goals and 10 assists in 62 games. Ridly Greig will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs, filling in for Brassard in the bottom six.