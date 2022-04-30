Sateri saved all 27 shots he faced in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Sateri entered at 6:57 of the first period facing a four-goal deficit. It wouldn't have been shocking for the 32-year-old to struggle against a motivated opponent, but he instead turned in his best performance of the season to earn his second consecutive win. The Finn still allowed 21 goals on 157 shots across his six appearances while going 2-2-1. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.