Sateri will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Blues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Sateri was awful in his last start Saturday against the Flames, surrendering seven goals on 31 shots en route to a 9-1 defeat. He'll try to shake off that brutal performance and pick up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot St. Louis squad that's won nine of its last 10 games.