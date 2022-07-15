Sateri has opted to return to Europe after signing a one-year deal with EHC Biel-Bienne (Switzerland), Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Friday.

Sateri signed a mid-season contract with the Maple Leafs but was then picked up off waivers by the Coyotes. The 32-year-old netminder saw action in six games for Arizona in which he posted a 2-2-1 record and .866 save percentage. Rather than re-upping with the Yotes, it appears Sateri will head back overseas which likely will mark his last foray into the NHL.