Sateri earned his first win of the season stopping 26 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.

Sateri was shaky early Wednesday, falling behind 3-0. However, he'd settle in as Arizona scored four unanswered to pick up the win in overtime. The win was Sateri's first in the NHL since 2018 following a two-year stint in the KHL. His record improves to 1-2-1 on the season with a .838 save percentage.