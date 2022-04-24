Sateri allowed five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Sateri has given up at least five goals in all three of his starts this season. He was stung early as the Blues scored three times in the first period, but the Coyotes rallied to force overtime. The 32-year-old netminder is likely to get at least one more start with the Coyotes facing the Wild on Tuesday and the Stars on Wednesday in their final back-to-back set of the season. Sateri has done little to prove he's capable of being an NHL-caliber goalie in his late-season audition.