Sateri allowed a goal on five shots in the third period of Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks took it easy on Sateri after striking for six goals on 22 shots versus Karel Vejmelka in the first two frames. This was just the second NHL appearance of the season for Sateri, though he's shown little to challenge Vejmelka for a starting role. Neither of the Coyotes' goalies will be a solid option for Saturday's game versus the Flames.