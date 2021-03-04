Lyubushkin has no points in 12 appearances this season.

Lyubushkin had to go through immigration and quarantine before joining the Coyotes in a game. He made his season debut Feb. 4, but he's yet to get on the scoresheet. The Russian blueliner has 33 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating, but he's never been known as much of a scorer. He had just four assists in each of the last two campaigns.