Lyubushkin notched an assist and nine hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4.

Lyubushkin has had a busy couple of days after making a round trip from Toronto to California to attend the birth of his daughter. The 30-year-old was able to avoid missing a game and now has two assists, 16 hits and three blocked shots over four playoff contests. Lyubushkin remains a steady part of the Maple Leafs' bottom four even as the team faces a 3-1 series deficit heading into Tuesday's Game 5.