Lyubushkin is dealing with an illness and is not expected to play against the Flyers on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Lyubushkin still hasn't scored a goal this season, adding just six assists in 62 games for the Ducks and Leafs. As such, few fantasy players will likely be impacted by his potential absence, though he has racked up plenty of hits (140) and blocks (148) and could have value in formats that value defensive stats.