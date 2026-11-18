Lyubushkin has played in just one of the Predators' first 22 games of the season.

Lyubushkin was waived to start the season but was ultimately kept on the NHL roster. He has since exceeded the 30 days of waivers exemption, so he would need to pass through again to be reassigned to AHL Milwaukee. The 32-year-old is one of eight blueliners on the roster, but the Predators are more interested in getting playing time for Daemon Hunt, Jayden Struble and Nicolas Hague. Lyubushkin would likely need multiple injuries to other defensemen to get a consistent run of playing time, and it's still possible the Predators would make a call-up rather than sticking him in the lineup.