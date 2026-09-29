Lyubushkin is listed on the Predators's Opening Night roster.

After being placed on waivers by Nashville on Sunday, Lyubushkin will do a 180 and is set to open the 2026-27 regular season with the Predators. The 32-year-old blueliner was a solid role player in limited action with Dallas in 2025-26, where he posted a goal, nine points, 33 shots on net, 68 hits and 90 blocked shots across 53 regular-season outings. Lyubushkin has proven to be a productive player defensively at the NHL level, but his limited offensive upside could land him back in the AHL at some point in the upcoming campaign.