Lyubushkin (illness) will not be in the lineup against Edmonton on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Lyubushkin will be out of action for his third consecutive game due to his lingering illness. In seven games since joining the Leafs, the 29-year-old defenseman has managed just two assists, four shots and 28 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, most fantasy players won't be impacted by his continued absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Grabs first point since trade•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Exits after heavy hit•