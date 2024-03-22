Lyubushkin (illness) will not be in the lineup against Edmonton on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Lyubushkin will be out of action for his third consecutive game due to his lingering illness. In seven games since joining the Leafs, the 29-year-old defenseman has managed just two assists, four shots and 28 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, most fantasy players won't be impacted by his continued absence.