Lyubushkin recorded an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Boston.
Lyubushkin's secondary assist came late into the third period when Austin Matthews scored on a breakaway to put the Leafs up 3-2. The 30-year-old was on the ice for two of the three goals and logged 13:40 of ice time. He will likely be on the first defensive pairing with Morgan Rielly heading into game three.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Good to go Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Unavailable for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Grabs first point since trade•