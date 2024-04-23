Lyubushkin recorded an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Lyubushkin's secondary assist came late into the third period when Austin Matthews scored on a breakaway to put the Leafs up 3-2. The 30-year-old was on the ice for two of the three goals and logged 13:40 of ice time. He will likely be on the first defensive pairing with Morgan Rielly heading into game three.