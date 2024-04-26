Per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, Lyubushkin (personal) missed practice Friday, but is an option to play Saturday, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Lyubushkin left the team for the birth of his third child after Wednesday's loss to Boston. The 30-year-old rearguard is expected to return ahead of Game 4 versus Boston on Saturday. Lyubushkin had four assists, 64 hits and 30 blocked shots in 19 games with the Maple Leafs after he was dealt from Anaheim on Feb. 29. Look for Timothy Liljegren to remain in the lineup, should Lyubushkin be unavailable Saturday.