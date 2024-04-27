Lyubushkin (personal) is back at practice Saturday and will be in the lineup for Game 4 versus Boston, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Lyubushkin went to California after Wednesday's Game 3 loss to Boston and witnessed the birth of his daughter. Lyubushkin had four assists, 64 hits and 30 blocked shots in 19 regular-season games with Toronto after he was dealt from Anaheim at the end of February. He will team up with Morgan Rielly on the top defensive pairing for Saturday's tilt with the Bruins.
