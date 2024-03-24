Lyubushkin (illness) will be in Sunday's lineup against Carolina, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Lyubushkin will return after missing the last three contests. The 29-year-old has two assists in seven games since joining the Maple Leafs.
