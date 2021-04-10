Prosvetov allowed one goal on four shots in the third period of Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Prosvetov was on the bench for the Golden Knights' empty-netter to finish the scoring. The Russian netminder has allowed six goals on 32 shots in two relief appearances to begin his NHL career. With a back-to-back versus the Golden Knights on Sunday and the Avalanche on Monday, Prosvetov and Adin Hill may split starts if neither of Darcy Kuemper nor Antti Raanta are ready to return from lower-body injuries.