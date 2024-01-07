Prosvetov allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Alexandar Georgiev midway through the second period of Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead before eight minutes had elapsed in the first period, but Colorado rallied to tie it with a hot start to begin the second. When Prosvetov gave up a fairly soft goal from distance to flip the momentum back toward the Panthers though, the 24-year-old got the hook. It was his first action since Dec. 16, as Georgiev had started every game in between, and Prosvetov's performance isn't likely to encourage coach Jared Bednar to give him more work. On the season, he's 4-3-1 in 11 outings with a 3.16 GAA and .895 save percentage.