Prosvetov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports, indicating he will guard the road net Saturday against Winnipeg.

Prosvetov is coming off a 29-save performance in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Buffalo. He has provided a 4-2-1 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage over nine games played. Winnipeg is tied for 14th in the league this campaign with 3.25 goals per contest.