Prosvetov is expected to start at home against Florida on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Prosvetov hasn't played since Dec. 16 because the Avalanche have been leaning heavily on Alexandar Georgiev. Prosvetov's first start in weeks will be a tough one -- the Panthers are red hot, having won their last six contests. The 24-year-old goaltender is 4-3-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 10 outings this campaign.