Prosvetov made 20 saves in a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

The Jets roared out of the gate hard and fast in the first period, and the Avs did not. The team never recovered from its bad start, and Provetsov didn't have a miracle stuffed in his pads. The netminder had won two straight, one in relief. But he has also lost twice in his last four by allowing five goals each. Yikes. He needs to be rostered as a backup, but don't overrate him.