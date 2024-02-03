Prosvetov was waived by Colorado on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Prosvetov has a 4-3-1 record, 3.16 GAA and .895 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He's been serving as the Avalanche's backup goaltender because Pavel Francouz (groin) underwent surgery during the offseason and isn't expected to play in 2023-24. It's not clear why Prosvetov was waived, but Colorado may intend to recall Justus Annunen, who has a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 23 outings with AHL Colorado in 2023-24.