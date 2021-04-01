Prosvetov came off the bench and allowed five goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to Colorado.

The 22-year-old was asked to relieve starter Adin Hill with the Coyotes trailing 4-1 before the game was even eight minutes old, and it didn't get any better the rest of the way, with Colorado lighting up the rookie for a five-spot in his NHL debut. Arizona's goaltending duties are in the hands of Hill and Prosvetov while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) and Antti Raanta (undisclosed) remain out. Hill was on a nice three-game run before Wednesday's loss, so he'll likely earn the majority of the starts until reinforcements arrive.