Moser closed 2023-24 on a 14-game point drought, going minus-9 over that span.

Moser had generally put together a solid campaign before stumbling late. The 24-year-old defenseman finished with 26 points, 78 shots on net, 100 hits, 112 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 81 appearances. Moser will be a restricted free agent this summer.