McBain scored a goal on three shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

McBain got the Coyotes on the board at 8:00 of the first period. The center has four points over his last 11 contests, though he's mainly filled a bottom-six role with no power-play time. McBain is up to eight goals, 21 points, 49 shots on net, 168 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 59 outings overall.