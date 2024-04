McBain notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

McBain has a goal and three helpers over his last eight contests. The 24-year-old continues to hold down a bottom-six role, providing more toughness than offense in most games. For the season, he's at 24 points, 199 hits, 48 PIM, 55 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 65 appearances.