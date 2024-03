McBain provided an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

McBain set up a Matias Maccelli goal in the second period to get the Coyotes on the board. The 24-year-old McBain remains in a fourth-line role, which has seen him earn five points over his last 12 outings. The center is at 22 points, 170 hits, 50 shots on net, 41 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 59 outings overall.