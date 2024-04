McBain produced an assist and five hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

McBain set up Josh Doan's third-period tally, which was the first of six goals over a span of 9:06 for the Coyotes. With three points and 21 hits over his last four games, McBain is contributing in a variety of ways late in the season. The hard-nosed center has 23 points, 185 hits, 46 PIM and 52 shots on net through 61 appearances on the year.