McBain posted an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

McBain's offense has taken off a bit late in the season with the center posting five points over his last nine outings. He's still in a bottom-six role, so he shouldn't be expected to chip in much more. The 24-year-old has 25 points -- one off of last year's total -- while adding 202 hits, 56 shots on net, 48 PIM, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 66 appearances.