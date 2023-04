McBain notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

McBain has collected four helpers and 20 hits over his last four outings. The 23-year-old center set up Milos Kelemen's first NHL tally at 15:10 of the third period. McBain doesn't score enough to be of much interest in standard fantasy formats, but his 23 points and 281 hits through 77 outings could make him a streaming option in deeper formats.